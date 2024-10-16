Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Police Discover Ganja at Attackers' Rented House

Mumbai Crime Branch suspects that the attackers who shot former MLA and State Minister Baba Siddiqui from Bandra West were under the influence of marijuana (ganja). The investigation team discovered traces of ganja powder in the rented house where the attackers stayed, intensifying the search for the individual responsible for supplying them with drugs.

The attackers, identified as Dharamraj Kashyap, Gurmel Singh, and Shivkumar Gautam, were reportedly habitual users of ganja. Twenty days prior to the incident, the trio rented a house in Patel Chawl, near Michael High School, in Kurla West, under the jurisdiction of Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station.

The three men reportedly lied to neighbors, claiming they worked at a call center. They also had a motorcycle, which they used to conduct reconnaissance missions in Bandra East and West areas every night. According to police sources, on the day of the attack, Dharmaraj, Gurmel and Shivakumar ate Anda Pav outside their rented house before going to the crime scene. This time, they used an auto-rickshaw for transportation.

During a police search of their rented residence, a small quantity of ganja powder was found. Sources have revealed that a search is underway for the individual who supplied ganja to the attackers.