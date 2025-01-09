Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Zeeshan Siddiqui Raises Questions on Mumbai Police Investigation

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddiqui, on Thursday met senior Mumbai Police officials and raised several concerns about the ongoing investigation into his father's murder. He alleged significant flaws in the probe and claimed that suspects he had identified had not yet been interrogated.

Speaking to the media, Zeeshan said, "The individuals I named as suspects have not been questioned. Is the builder lobby involved? Why has the police not interrogated the builders I identified? The main suspects—Anmol Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar, and Zeeshan Akhtar—are still absconding. How can the police conclude that the builders were not involved without detaining these individuals? I don’t know who is trying to protect whom, but we will ensure a thorough investigation."

Zeeshan further mentioned that he had shared several names with the police and intended to provide more soon. He expressed frustration over receiving no response from the authorities and vowed to seek answers through legal channels, including the courts. Confident of justice, he added that he would soon meet Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the matter.

Police Deny Allegations of Negligence

Reacting to Zeeshan's allegations, police sources stated that 26 individuals had already been arrested in connection with the Baba Siddiqui murder case. A senior officer dismissed claims of negligence, saying, "If our investigation was flawed, would we have been able to arrest so many suspects?"

The police also confirmed that Zeeshan had provided a list of 10 to 12 suspects, including several developers, to the Crime Branch. Reiterating their commitment to a fair and evidence-based investigation, they assured that all aspects of the case would be thoroughly examined.

The case has drawn significant public attention, with calls for justice growing louder as questions about the investigation remain unanswered.