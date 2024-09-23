Badlapur School Sexual Assault: Akshay Shinde, Prime Accused Attempts Suicide with Service Revolver

In a shocking turn of events, Akshay Shinde, the prime accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, attempted suicide while being transported by police. According to sources, the incident occurred when a team of Badlapur police officers went to Taloja Jail to take Shinde's custody for a fresh case filed by his wife. As the police approached the Mumbra bypass around 6:30 PM, Shinde allegedly snatched a weapon from one of the constables and fired at the officer, injuring him. As per reports his condition is said to be critical.

Akshay Shinde was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district. The 24-year old a sweeper and was employed by the school through a cleaning company on a contract basis on August 1.The police had arrested the alleged accused on August 17. As per the complaint, he abused two kindergarten girls in the toilet of the school. A massive protest broke out last month when parents of the affected schoolchildren and local residents blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station and vandalised a nearby school building. The demonstration was organised to express outrage over the incident and to call for severe punishment for the accused.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam will be the special public prosecutor in the Badlapur sexual assault case. He also assured that the trial in case the case would be held at a Fast Track court. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a high-level probe into the case and has said a Special Investigation Team(SIT) will be formed.