Bal Thackeray Death Anniversary: Uddhav Thackeray, Other Leaders Pay Tributes to Shiv Sena Founder (Watch Video)

On Sunday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with several leaders from across the political spectrum, paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary. Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray, visited the memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where they offered floral tributes to his late father.

Watch:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary at Shivaji Park in Dadar. pic.twitter.com/uvscZPfUSt — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai pays tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary at Shivaji Park in Dadar. pic.twitter.com/YUX2kzgZTg — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

Several members from both factions of the rival Shiv Sena also visited the memorial to pay their respects to Bal Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary. The Shiv Sena founder passed away on November 17, 2012 at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai after prolonged illness.

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde against the party leadership, which resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde then allied with the BJP to form a new government. Later, the Election Commission recognized the Shinde-led faction as the official Shiv Sena.

