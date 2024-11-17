Bal Thackeray Death Anniversary: Uddhav Thackeray, Other Leaders Pay Tributes to Shiv Sena Founder (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 17, 2024 11:17 AM2024-11-17T11:17:42+5:302024-11-17T11:18:07+5:30

On Sunday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with several leaders from across the political spectrum, paid tribute ...

Bal Thackeray Death Anniversary: Uddhav Thackeray, Other Leaders Pay Tributes to Shiv Sena Founder (Watch Video) | Bal Thackeray Death Anniversary: Uddhav Thackeray, Other Leaders Pay Tributes to Shiv Sena Founder (Watch Video)

Bal Thackeray Death Anniversary: Uddhav Thackeray, Other Leaders Pay Tributes to Shiv Sena Founder (Watch Video)

On Sunday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with several leaders from across the political spectrum, paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary. Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray, visited the memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where they offered floral tributes to his late father.

Watch:

Several members from both factions of the rival Shiv Sena also visited the memorial to pay their respects to Bal Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary. The Shiv Sena founder passed away on November 17, 2012 at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai after prolonged illness.

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde against the party leadership, which resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde then allied with the BJP to form a new government. Later, the Election Commission recognized the Shinde-led faction as the official Shiv Sena.
 

Open in app
Tags :Bal ThackerayUddhav ThackerayMumbai News