Bandra East Election Result 2024: Baba Siddique’s Son Zeeshan Behind Shiv Sena UBT Candidate

The Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar (NCP) candidate Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique, is trailing by 5,237 votes in the Bandra East assembly constituency in Mumbai at the conclusion of the fourth round of counting, according to Election Commission officials.

After the second round of counting in Worli, Aditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) holds a narrow lead of 696 votes. Thackeray has garnered 8,236 votes, followed by Congress's Milind Deora with 7,540 votes. Sandeep Deshpande of MNS trails with 4,787 votes. The contest remains tight, underscoring the high stakes in this prominent Mumbai constituency.

Vote counting for the Maharashtra assembly elections, covering 288 seats, is currently underway. Election officials commenced the process on Saturday morning, as visuals from various counting centers across the state emerged. The official counting began at 8 am for the assembly seats that were contested in the polls held on November 20.

