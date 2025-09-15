Bandra Fair 2025: 12 Arrested, 9 Theft Cases Reported on First Day of Mumbai's Mount Mary Fair

The famous Mount Mary Fair at Bandra, which began on Sunday, witnessed a spurt in theft incidents on its very first day. Bandra Police registered nine cases of theft, including mobile phones and gold chains, during the festivities. Acting swiftly, the police arrested 12 persons, including three women and two minors, in connection with these incidents.

The arrested suspects belong to different gangs hailing from Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Amravati. According to police, these gangs specifically target large religious gatherings to commit thefts.

The Mount Mary Fair, held in Bandra West for over 300 years, continues for 10 days and attracts lakhs of devotees from Mumbai and neighbouring cities. Known nationwide, the fair also draws organised gangs of thieves who exploit the heavy footfall to snatch wallets, mobile phones, purses and gold ornaments.

Despite elaborate police bandobast deployed for the fair, several devotees reported missing valuables on the first day itself. Police confirmed that apart from the nine registered cases, multiple complaints of missing mobile phones were also received.

A Bandra police officer revealed that two minors from Amravati were caught red-handed while attempting to steal mobile phones from devotees. Similarly, three women from Pune, who already have theft cases registered against them during the Dagdusheth Ganpati celebrations, were nabbed while trying to steal gold ornaments.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Adikrao Pol informed that the arrested persons belong to areas such as Nirmal Nagar (Bandra East), Ambivli in Thane district, Amravati and Pune. “Those arrested are between 17 and 35 years of age,” said Assistant Inspector Bajrang Jagtap.

Police have launched a hunt for the absconding accomplices of the arrested gangs.