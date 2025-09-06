Bandra Fair 2025: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Restrictions Ahead of Mount Mary Feast

MumbaiPolice on Friday issued traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church and parts of Bandra west ahead of the Bandra Fair 2025. In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Police said that the traffic restrictions in the area would come into force from September 14 and will remain in place till September 21.

Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the country come visit the church in Bandra west on the occasion of the Nativity of Mother Mary. It is followed by a fair, famously known as the Bandra Fair, which is set up around the Mount Mary Church.The police said that the vehicular traffic on some roads is likely to be affected. Hence, it is necessary to make an order for traffic arrangements in the area. The traffic notification said that in order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public.

- Mount Mary Road will be closed for all types of vehicles except vehicles of local residents issued with car passes by police and emergency vehicles from 06.00 hrs to 23.00 hrs.

- Kane Road shall be â€˜One Way' for all types of vehicles from its junction with Mount Mary Road to its junction with B. J. Road except vehicles of local residents issued with passes i.e 'No Entry' from B.J. Road.

- Pareira Road will be one way from East to West i.e. 'No Entry' from B.J. Road.

- St. John Baptista Road shall be closed for all vehicular traffic except for local residents issued with special passes from 06.00 hrs. to 23.00 hrs.

- On Chappel Road to Veronika Road, right turn at Carmel Church will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Mount Mary Feast 2025

Held annually at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, the feast celebrates the birth of Mother Mary, a sacred day for Christians worldwide. This year, the novenas will run from September 5 to September 13, with the grand feast on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Masses will be conducted in multiple languages, including Konkani, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Gujarati, ensuring inclusivity for devotees across communities.

Following the feast, the Bandra Fair will light up the neighbourhood from September 14 to September 21. With its roots going back almost 300 years, legend says the fair began after fishermen discovered a statue of Mother Mary floating in the sea, a miracle that sparked generations of devotion. Although paused during the pandemic, the fair has made a full revival, attracting both locals and visitors from around the world.