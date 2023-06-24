Women's Cricket: Naseer Hussain reflects on England's potential to come back if they lose Ashes Test

Nottingham [UK], June 24 : Former England Men's skipper Naseer Hussain believes that the result of the one-off Test between women's team of Engalnd and Australia that is currently underway isn't necessarily crucial to the overall Ashes outcome.

While speaking in the recent episode of the ICC Review Hussain reflected on the situation if England ends up on the losing side in the one-off Test match.

"It will be tough because it's mind games. There are still lots of points on offer, but we all know what a fantastic white-ball team Australia are. Commonwealth Games, 50-over and 20-over World Cups, they hold it all," Hussain said as quoted by ICC.

England managed to reach 218/2 at stumps on the second day at Trent Bridge. They are still way behind Australia's first innings total of 473.

But Hussain knows with three days to go there is still enough time for either team to claim the victory.

"It will be tough and it is an important five days and a draw will probably be taken out of the equation because of that fifth day. They can always come back, but mentally that's the key. Having been beaten by Australia for a while, if they can win (the Test) that will be such a mental boost," Hussain added.

In England's bowling department debutant Lauren Filer showcased her true talent as she dismissed Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney in the first innings.

After witnessing her performance, Hussain feels that it's a good sign for England that they have scorched out another young talent as they continue to move into a new era for the team's bowling attack.

"She bowled really well, she's got a yard of pace," he said.

"Obviously Katherine Sciver-Brunt has retired, there's no Anya Shrubsole, and they have been opening the bowling for England for a decade, they have been the equivalent of the (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson in the women's game."

"So England need someone. You've got Lauren Bell at the other end as well, you've got Izzy Wong coming through. So there's a bit of pace around, but I also thought Filer was very skilled," Hussain signed off.

The Women's Ashes will be played in a multi-format series which consists of a one-off Test match which is currently inderway, three-math T20I series, and a three-match ODI series.

The winner of the test match will earn four points, two points will be given to either side if the match ends in a draw.

For each of the limited overs matches, two points are awarded for a win, and a point each will be given if the match is tied or finishes without a result.

