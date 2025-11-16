Bandra Fort Party Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Political Row as Sena UBT, Congress Question Alcohol Event at Heritage Site; CM Fadnavis Reacts (Watch)

A political controversy broke out in Mumbai after a video of an alcohol party at Bandra Fort went viral on social media. The clip was posted by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Akhil Chitre, who raised questions about the Maharashtra government's Excise Department and the BMC for allegedly allowing such an event at a historical site. He stated that the incident took place around midnight on November 16 and that locals filmed the video. Criticising the authorities, he asked, "What is going on at the forts in Maharashtra? What exactly is going on? Where are the local MLAs and Maharashtra's so-called 'Cultural Minister' Ashish Shelar?" Targeting the BJP in Maharashtra, Chitre accused the party of promoting what he described as hypocritical Hindutva and a misleading cultural narrative. He further warned that if such disturbances continued, another liquor party could soon be organised at a different fort in the state.

Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also voiced strong criticism, questioning how permission was granted for a liquor party at a protected heritage monument. Both leaders demanded accountability and action against those responsible for allowing the gathering at the historic Bandra Fort premises.

Also Read: 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, But No One Has Cracked the Secret of Becoming Sikandar': Uddhav Thackeray on Bihar Results

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis REACTS on Bandra Fort Video

On November 16, reporters asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the viral visuals from Bandra Fort. He responded that he had not yet viewed the video but maintained that any permission issued for such a gathering would lead to firm action. As quoted in the Loksatta report, he said, "If permission was given for such a party, then action will be taken." His statement suggested that the state government would look into the matter closely and verify how the event was organised at a heritage fort, prompting further scrutiny of the departments involved.

Bandra Fort History

As per the Mumbai Tourism Website, Bandra Fort, also known as Castella de Aguada, was constructed by the Portuguese in 1640. Its strategic purpose was to oversee Mahim Bay, Worli, and surrounding stretches of the Arabian Sea. Cannons and artillery were positioned there to defend Mumbai Harbour from potential sea invaders. In the early 1700s, the British deliberately damaged the fort to prevent the Marathas from using it as a defence post. Although the Marathas captured it in 1739, the British regained control in 1774. In 2003, restoration carried out by the Bandra Bandstand Residents’ Trust transformed the ruins into a prominent tourist attraction.