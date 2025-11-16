'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, But No One Has Cracked the Secret of Becoming Sikandar': Uddhav Thackeray on Bihar Results

Uddhav Thackeray offered a sharp remark on the Bihar election results, stating that the Chief Minister’s phrase “jo jeeta wahi sikandar” raises a deeper question because no one really understands the hidden strategies that create such a victor. He congratulated the winners of the Bihar polls but expressed surprise at the massive crowds seen at Tejashwi Yadav’s rallies. Thackeray questioned whether those crowds were genuine or artificially created using AI, given the final results. Speaking to the media, he remarked that in today’s democracy, parties with overflowing rallies often lose, while those with empty chairs form the government—an equation difficult to comprehend.

Thackeray further said the promise of ₹10,000 to women in Bihar may have played a role in the outcome, and while it could have influenced voting patterns slightly, the deep-rooted issues faced by the people are unlikely to change overnight. However, he added that ultimately, victory defines the leader, echoing “jo jeeta wahi sikandar.”

Also Read: Thane Traffic Update: Nilje Railway Overbridge Demolition Triggers Major Diversions Till March 2026 - Check Alternate Route Details Here

On the Mumbai civic elections, he responded to the Congress decision to contest independently, stating that both parties are free and have the right to make their own decisions. He criticised the BJP, accusing it of attempting to weaken regional identities and asserting that unity in diversity is under threat.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly elections saw the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieve a historic win, defeating the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Out of 243 seats, the NDA secured more than 200, making it almost certain that Nitish Kumar will return as Chief Minister. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with leads in 89 seats, marking its best-ever performance in the state. Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), which had won just 43 seats last time, improved significantly by securing 85. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party also performed strongly, winning 19 out of the 29 seats it contested.