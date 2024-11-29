Bandra Station Demolition: Western Railway Raze 45 Illegal Structures

On Thursday, the Western Railway, with the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), city police, and the Government Railway Police (GRP), demolished 45 illegal structures near Bandra station. These structures were erected within the railway land near the Bandra East side railway overbridge.

A team of 56 GRP officers, 34 RPF personnel, and 17 city police officers and constables were deployed for the operation. To carry out the demolition, 25 workers, 2 JCB machines, and 1 truck were used, according to the railway authorities.

Railway officials stated that these unauthorized structures, built on railway land, posed a risk to both the safety and transportation systems of the railway. The officials confirmed that such illegal constructions are unlawful and will be removed immediately.