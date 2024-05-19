Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lit Up Ahead of Voting in Mumbai Tomorrow

The Bandra Worli Sea Link was illuminated ahead of the final phase of voting in Mumbai. Voting is scheduled for Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South, Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Palghar, Nashik, Dindori and Dhule.

Voting will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm in 24,553 polling centres in the state. The main contest in Maharashtra and Mumbai is between the ruling Mahayuti comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, and the opposition alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP). Vote counting will be held on June 4.