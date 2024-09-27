Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested In Mumbai For Staying Illegally In India

Riya Barde aka Arohi Barde, a Bangladeshi porn movie star was arrested by the Hill Line Police in Maharashtra 's Ulhasnagar over allegedly obtaining an Indian passport using fake documents. Officials from the Hill Line police station said they acted on a tip-off regarding an illegal activity and apprehended Aarohi Barde, a Bangladeshi national. Investigations revealed one of the suspects as an Indian national from Amravati who is identified as the main accused. He was not only involved in preparing the forged documents for Aarohi and her family members but has also registered himself as the father on the documents that allow them to reside in India.

It was also found that many of her family members were involved in the crime by aiding her. “We are currently searching for her relatives who assisted in creating the fake passport,” said a police officer. The authorities have filed serious charges against Aarohi and her family members under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including IPC Section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (using forged documents for cheating), 471 (using forged documents), and 34 (common intention). Additionally, offenses have been registered under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act as well. “The porn star is also known for her work in several scenes alongside renowned actress Gehana Vasisth,” said an officer.

The investigation agency is checking her connection with the Mumbai based pornography rackets. The officials stated that further inquiries are underway. Her family members were identified as Anjali Barde alias Ruby Sheikh (mother), Arvind Barde (father), Ravindra alias Riyaz Sheikh (brother), and Ritu alias Moni Sheikh (sister).Her parents were presently reported to be in Qatar. The police said they had earlier too arrested Riya Barde in connection with a case related to prostitution.