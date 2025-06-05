Bangladeshi Women Get 5-Month Jail Term for Illegal Stay in Mumbai

A fast-track court at Mumbai’s Sewree Sessions Court has sentenced two Bangladeshi women to five months of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each for illegally entering and residing in India. The duo was arrested from the Ghatkopar area in January this year.

The Crime Branch Unit 4 had received a tip-off that a few Bangladeshi nationals were residing illegally in the Vaitagwadi locality of Ghatkopar West and the area near the railway tracks in Ghatkopar East. Acting on this information, a police team conducted a raid on January 2 and detained two women—Chandni Maji (24) and Taslima Modal (41).

Investigations revealed that both had entered India without valid documentation and had acquired fake Indian identity papers to conceal their Bangladeshi origin. The police found sufficient evidence to establish their foreign nationality and filed a case at the Ghatkopar Police Station.

The duo was booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 318(4) for cheating, and Sections 336(2), 336(3), and 340(2) for forgery and impersonation. Additionally, they were charged under Section 3(5) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 (Sections 14A(B), 14C) and Section 12(1)(C) of the Passport Act, 1967 for unlawful entry and stay in India.

The charge sheet was filed on March 1, and the case was taken up for expedited hearing in a fast-track court. After reviewing the evidence presented by the police, the court found both accused guilty of the charges. Based on the merits of the case, the court sentenced the two women to five months of simple imprisonment and a fine of ₹20,000 each.

Authorities have indicated that after serving their sentence, the deportation process will be initiated as per standard protocol.