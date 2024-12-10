BEST Announces ₹2 Lakh Compensation for Families of Kurla Bus Accident Victims

A detailed inquiry committee has been established under the leadership of the Chief Manager of the Traffic Department to investigate the fatal Kurla bus accident. As immediate assistance to the victims' families, the BEST undertaking has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh. Additionally, the medical expenses for the injured will be covered by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and BEST. The tragic incident involved a speeding BEST bus that led to the death of seven people and left over 49 others injured.

The Kurla police have filed a case of culpable homicide and arrested the bus driver, Sanjay More. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Kurla bus accident, offering heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister further announced financial aid of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the families of the deceased. Furthermore, orders have been issued for the treatment of the injured to be funded by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and BEST.

Police have confiscated the heavy vehicle license of the accused driver, Sanjay More. Initial investigations revealed that while More had experience driving other vehicles and mini-buses, he lacked experience in operating an electric bus. As a result, the police will conduct further questioning of the BEST administration officials who appointed the driver.