BEST Bus Suspension in Kurla Station: Commuters Face High Auto-Rickshaw Fares

Services were suspended on Wednesday as a precautionary measure following the BEST bus accident in Kurla on Monday night. This disruption severely impacted thousands of commuters traveling from Kurla railway station to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri, and Santacruz. Passengers were forced to walk from Kurla depot to the railway station, as all BEST buses to the station were only running up to the depot. In addition, commuters faced further hardship as auto rickshaw drivers charged inflated fares.

Buses that typically operate from the Kurla BEST bus station to destinations like Andheri, Santacruz, BKC, and Powai have been redirected over the past two days. In addition to the usual bus stand, buses are now being released from Kurla depot, while incoming buses are also terminating at the depot. This change has led to significant inconvenience for commuters traveling to areas such as Sakinaka, Kurla Depot, Kalina, MTNL, Kalpana Cinema, Sheetal Cinema, Bail Bazar, Jarimari, and MHADA.

Exorbitant Auto Fares

Auto drivers in Kurla exploited the situation following the suspension of BEST services. The fare from Kurla to Andheri was charged at Rs 300, while the fare to BKC was Rs 130, significantly higher than usual.

Share Rickshaw Fare

For share rickshaws, the fare per passenger from Kurla to BKC was Rs 50, and from Kurla to MHADA office, it was also Rs 50. These fares were inconsistent and unreasonable, given the usual rates.

Unregulated Pricing in the Absence of BEST Services

With the BEST bus station area in Kurla being open and services suspended, meter and share rickshaw drivers took advantage of the situation by refusing to match fares, leaving commuters with no choice but to pay inflated prices.

Change in Route of BEST Buses

Several BEST buses had their routes altered due to the suspension of services at Kurla. Buses numbered 37, 320, 319, 325, 330, 365, and 446 were rerouted from Kurla depot. Additionally, buses 311, 313, and 318, which typically run between Santacruz and Kurla stations, were only operating up to Tilak Nagar instead of reaching Kurla station. The 310 bus was diverted to Bandra bus station, making a U-turn at Tilak Nagar Bridge.

Travel from Vidyavihar, Ghatkopar

With buses in Kurla suspended, passengers were forced to board buses from Vidyavihar and Ghatkopar. This led to significant inconvenience due to the rush for share and meter rickshaws, as well as buses.

Preference for Share Rickshaws

Many commuters heading towards BKC walked to Kurla depot, while others opted for share rickshaws. However, even those who chose share rickshaws had to complete their journey on foot as the fares were excessively high.