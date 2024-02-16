Bhandup, Kurla, Andheri to Get Abundant Water, BMC to Spend 162.83 Crore on Infrastructure

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up projects to provide water relief to the people of Bhandup, Kurla, Ghatkopar West, Vikhroli, Andheri East, and Gorai areas.

The condition of the water supply will be improved through the laying of new water lines and the installation of water storage tanks. The total cost of these schemes is expected to be Rs 162.83 crore. The project is expected to be completed by December 2024.

Some parts of Mumbai receive a low-pressure water supply. Settlements in hilly areas have difficulty in supplying the water. So, even if the rainfall is adequate and there is enough water in the dam, these areas face water shortage for 12 months. In some areas, water supply is affected due to water leakage due to old water lines. Therefore, these projects will be important to provide relief to the residents from the problem of water scarcity. These projects have been taken up to stop leakages.

The old and dilapidated water line from Bhandup Hill Reservoir No.2 to Mangatram, Petrol Pump in the Bhandup West area will be replaced. Work has been taken up to lay a new water line at the site. After the completion of this project, the water supply in Bhandup Pratapnagar area will improve. It will also address the imbalance in water distribution in the 'S' and 'N' wards. The project is expected to be completed by January 2025. The total cost is Rs 22.78 crore.

Water leaks will stop:

In the K-East section, the water line will be replaced on Andheri East and a new channel will be laid there, which will stop the leakage of water. The work will be completed by March 2024 at a cost of Rs 40.17 crore.

The exploitation tank, lift station, and water line will be laid for the supply of water in the higher reaches of Gorai village at a cost of Rs 9.47 crore and the work will be completed by December 2024.

Rs 17 lakh for the tank: