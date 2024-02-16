Mumbai Water Cut News: Low Water Pressure in Khar, Bandra on February 16 and 17, Says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that there will be low water pressure today, February 16, and February 17, in the Bandra and Khar areas due to repair work being carried out at the Pali Hill reservoir inlet.

Water supply will be affected in parts of H-West ward, including areas such as Pali village, New Kantwadi, Sherly Rajan, parts of Bandra West, Khar Danda Koliwada, Dandpada Village, Chuim Village, parts of Gazdhar Bandh, and parts of Khar West between 16th and 21st road, parts of Pali village, Pali Pathar slum, and areas around Dr. Ambedkar Road.

According to the civic body, water will be restored to normal after February 17. The civic administration has appealed to residents to use water wisely during this period.

Water supply was also affected in some areas of K-West ward on Thursday after repair works were carried out following leakage in the 1,800 mm diameter inlet to Veravali reservoir no. 3 at SEEPZ junction in MIDC Andheri (E). Supply was affected in Juhu Koliwada, Andheri (W), Four Bungalows, Vile Parle (W), and JVPD.