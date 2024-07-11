Bhayandar Train Suicide: Did Share Market Loss Force Father-Son To Take Extreme Step?

A few days ago at Bhayander railway station, a video of a father-son duo committing suicide went viral on social media, shocking society. Harish Mehta and his son Jay Mehta reportedly took this extreme step following significant losses in the stock market and alleged involvement in loan scams. However, recent claims made by Harish Mehta's family has added a new twist to the story.

Harish Mehta, residing in Vasai's Vasant Nagri area, along with his son Jay Mehta, jumped in front of a moving local train towards Naigaon from Bhayander railway station on Monday. Vasai Railway Police identified the deceased after careful consideration. On Tuesday night, the bodies of Harish and Jay were handed over to relatives. A letter written in English found at the Mehta family's home stated that they held themselves responsible for the incident, confirming it as a suicide.

The Vasai Railway Police are investigating the reasons behind the suicides at Bhayander railway station. During questioning, Jay's wife informed the police that they did not have any debts. As a result, the police are examining the mobile phones of the deceased father and son, and an investigation into other nearby areas has commenced. Police have investigated Jay and Harish's mobile phones, revealing that Harish was involved in stock market activities. However, no concrete evidence indicating the specific reasons for the suicides has been found. Jay's wife did not indicate any debt or familial disputes during questioning. The examination of the Mehta father-son duo's mobile phones is ongoing. Senior Inspector Bhagwan Dange stated that the reasons for the suicides are not yet clear.



