Bicycle service outside new metro stations for Mumbaikars

Getting to the office or to the desired place via Metro will now be even easier. Bicycles will soon be parked in the vicinity of metro stations to promote eco-friendly travel. The bicycles will be parked outside the stations of the newly introduced DN Nagar to Dahisar East Metro-2A and Andheri East to Dahisar East Metro-7 lanes. The concept will be implemented on a pilot basis by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the service is expected to be launched in the next few days.

MMRDA has formulated a policy to develop Metro-2A and Metro-7 corridors through multimodal integration. Also, various measures are being taken to reach the last place. Efforts are being made by MMRDA to make various means of travel easily available to the citizens to reach the desired destination after leaving the station. Accordingly, dedicated lanes are being drawn for parking of bus lanes and private vehicles outside the station.

Meanwhile, in the first phase, 10 bicycles will be kept outside each station on an experimental basis through a private company. After seeing the response, the number of bicycles will be increased in stages. The private body has completed the preparations and MMRDA has approved it in principle, said MMRDA's Metropolitan Commissioner S. V. R. Srinivas.

Citizens arriving at the metro station can go to this bicycle office or home. For that they have to register on the app. Depending on the number of hours the bicycle is used, the company charges a fee.