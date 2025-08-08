Bishnoi Gang Arms Haul in Mumbai: Crime Branch Uncovers Haryana Link

Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation into the arrest of five Bishnoi gang members in Cotton Green with a large cache of weapons has uncovered a crucial Haryana connection. Interrogation by the Anti-Extortion Cell revealed that the weapons were supplied by a man identified as Harish alias Yogesh, just days before the accused left Haryana for Mumbai. While the source has been identified, the motive behind the operation, the specific target, and the intended criminal act in Mumbai remain shrouded in mystery.

A senior Crime Branch official said the revelation about Harish has shifted the focus of the probe, with teams now actively searching for him. The branch has also reached out to Haryana Police, sharing interrogation inputs to aid in tracking him down.

The investigation took another turn when the mobile phone of accused Aditya Yogesh Kaushik yielded photographs, videos, and other details related to different types of weapons. Officials discovered the material during a forensic check of his device, prompting sustained questioning.

Police scrutiny of the gang members’ past records has revealed that most of them are history-sheeters and were already out on bail when caught again with illegal arms and ammunition. Aditya is suspected to have been in contact with wanted gangster Goldy Brar, while another accused, Rahul Prithvi Singh, was also found linked to the Bishnoi gang. The remaining accused too have serious criminal backgrounds, with multiple cases including murder, attempt to murder, fraud, and even international offences registered against them across Delhi, Haryana, and Gurugram.

On Friday, the Crime Branch produced the accused before the Killa Court, which extended their police custody till August 12. The case continues to develop as investigators dig deeper into the gang’s plans and network.