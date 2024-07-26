BMC Announces Tender for CD Barfiwala Flyover Alignment Project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a tender valued at Rs 3.7 crore to align the south side of the CD Barfiwala flyover with the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri. This project, announced on Thursday, aims to improve traffic flow toward Juhu. Senior civic officials stated that experts from the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) will supervise the project, which follows the recent completion of the north side alignment. On July 4, the north side of the Barfiwala flyover was opened to light motor vehicles after addressing a six-foot gap between the structures. The alignment was achieved using a hydraulic jack and 'MS stool' packing, a method that will be replicated for the south side alignment under VJTI’s guidance, based on an estimate by IIT Bombay.

The ongoing construction of the south side of the Gokhale Bridge is expected to be finished by March 2025. Full operational integration of the Barfiwala flyover for heavy vehicles is projected to occur following the completion of both phases by next year. The alignment of the north side was completed in a record 78 days at a cost of Rs 3 crore. A fact-finding committee identified the misalignment between the structures as resulting from inadequate coordination between civic and railway officials. The Gokhale Bridge, a key east-west connector in Andheri, has been alleviating commuter congestion since the northern arm was opened on February 26, particularly benefiting those affected by closures of the Andheri subway during heavy rains.