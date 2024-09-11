BMC Assistant Clerk Recruitment 2024: Mumbai Civic Body Scraps 'First Attempt' Rule for Executive Assistant Jobs

In a major relief for aspiring candidates, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has scrapped the controversial requirement that applicants for the Executive Assistant (Clerk) position must have passed their 10th grade and degree exams on the 'first attempt.' The recruitment process began in August. However, the process will resume with revised educational qualifications within the next 15 days.

The decision came after mounting pressure from various stakeholders, including directives from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis had urged the BMC to eliminate the clause, citing that several students may have failed on their first attempt due to personal or family challenges, which should not be a barrier to employment opportunities.

The BMC initiated the recruitment process to fill 1,846 vacant Executive Assistant positions, previously referred to as Clerk positions, through direct recruitment. Online applications were accepted from August 20, 2024, with a deadline of September 9. Initially, one of the eligibility criteria mandated that candidates must have cleared both their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and degree exams on the first attempt.

However, following several requests to reconsider the condition, the BMC has now agreed to remove it. The administration has fast-tracked the necessary changes in the educational criteria, and a revised advertisement will be published soon.

Candidates who have already applied for the position will not be required to reapply, as their applications will still be considered under the new criteria.

The move has brought relief to thousands of applicants, who now have renewed hope of securing a position with the civic body. The recruitment process is expected to resume within the next 15 days.

This decision marks a significant step in making the BMC’s hiring process more inclusive and accessible to a wider pool of candidates.