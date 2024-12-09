BMC Assistant Engineer Arrested for Accepting ₹3 Lakh Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Mumbai has arrested a BMC assistant engineer, Ranjan Bagwe, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh from a 50-year-old contractor. The contractor had sought approval for a public toilet construction project under the BMC’s “Pay and Use” scheme, managed by the solid waste management department.

According to ACB officials, the complainant has been involved in municipal contracts for toilet construction and maintenance for the past 25 years. He had applied for a toilet construction project near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Reay Road Railway Station in BMC’s ‘E’ Ward, Byculla.

The assistant engineer, Bagwe, allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh to approve the project in October 2024. When the contractor expressed his inability to pay such a large amount, Bagwe reportedly reduced the demand to ₹6 lakh.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the contractor lodged a complaint with the ACB on November 29, 2024. Acting on this, ACB officials planned a trap to catch Bagwe red-handed. They instructed the contractor to meet Bagwe at the E Ward office with ₹3 lakh as an initial payment.

As soon as the contractor handed over the cash to Bagwe inside his cabin, ACB officials swooped in and arrested him.

Following the arrest, Bagwe was produced in court, where he was remanded to police custody for further investigation.

The ACB has reiterated its commitment to eradicating corruption and urged citizens to come forward with complaints without fear.