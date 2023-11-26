BMC clears 31 unauthorized construction sites in Dadar

The BMC South F division took decisive a action of demolishing 31 unauthorized construction sites in Gautam Nagar, Dadar. The BMC stated that these construction sites had been hindering the implementation of the Shelter Housing Scheme for municipal employees.

The presence of these unsanctioned construction sites had been a barrier, preventing the government from initiating this crucial project. With the removal of these obstacles, there is optimism that the project will proceed at an accelerated pace, providing much-needed shelter under the scheme for fourth-grade employees.

The demolition drive was spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Ramakant Biradar circle 2 of municipality and Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil of the F south division. The operation involved the coordinated efforts of three JCBs, two dumpers, two vehicles, and a workforce of 130 individuals. To ensure a smooth operation and prevent any protests, a team of police officers and additional support staff were deployed.