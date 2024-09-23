BMC Clerk Recruitment 2024: Notification Out for Nearly 2,000 Posts; Check Dates and Educational Qualification

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued recruitment notification of for 1,846 executive assistant positions, also known as clerk through direct service. Online applications are invited for eligible candidates to apply for the posts From September 21 to October 11, 2024.

Eligible candidates can fill out their online BMC Clerk Recruitment application by visiting the official website of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. According to the recruitment advertisement, the job location will be in Mumbai.

Required Educational Qualification:

The applicants must pass both the SSC or 10th and graduation exams on their first attempt by scoring a minimum of 45% on the graduation mark sheet. The salary for a BMC Clerk is likely to start from Rs 29,200 and go up to Rs 92,300.

How To Apply for BMC Recruitment 2024?

The eligible candidates may apply online through the official website after reading the complete advertisement. Detailed instructions for submission of the application are available at https://portal.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlrn . Visit the website and strictly follow the guidelines mentioned in the advertisement. Give complete information about all necessary eligibility conditions in the application, incomplete applications will be rejected. The last date to apply is 11 October 2024.