BMC Demolishes Rambharose Stall Outside CSMT to Ease Pedestrian Congestion

In a significant move to address footpath encroachment, the BMC demolished the Rambharose stall located on Badruddin Taiyyabji Marg, outside CSMT, on Wednesday. The stall’s license had expired, and despite attempts for recertification, authorities decided to remove it due to its obstruction of pedestrian movement near the newly constructed Himalaya FOB.

According to a civic official, the stall was creating a significant hindrance to pedestrians, especially during peak hours, at the west-side staircase landing of the Himalaya FOB. The removal has cleared up the area, making it easier for commuters to navigate the busy stretch. This demolition is expected to improve access for pedestrians and reduce congestion, particularly during rush hours near the crowded railway station.