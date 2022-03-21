BMC Election 2022: NCP starts preparations for municipal elections, development work in full swing

NCP has started vigorous preparations for Mumbai Municipal Corporation election. On the one hand, Shiv Sena, BJP and Congress are gearing up for the municipal elections in Mumbai, while the NCP has also started the development work. The inauguration ceremony of Siddhivinayak Mandir's trustee Sunil Palve's father's chowk was colorful. The contribution of social worker Karbhari Vitthal Palve for Mumbai has been great. He had participated in various movements and struggles. Today, the NCP did the work of reviving his memories. The inauguration ceremony was held at the hands of NCP State President Jayant Patil. This time the NCP made a strong show of strength.

NCP has been ordered to prepare for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Minister Nawab Malik also had responsibility for the city of Mumbai but as he was in jail due to ED action, joint responsibility has been given to Narendra Rane and Rakhi Jadhav. In the absence of Nawab Malik's state president Jayant Patil is focusing on expanding the party in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the NCP had earlier contested the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections on its own. At that time, the NCP had contested 122 seats. The NCP had won 8 of them. As the allied Congress has given the slogan of self-reliance to the Mahavikas Aghadi, there is talk that the NCP is also planning to form an alliance with Shiv Sena in the forthcoming municipal elections.