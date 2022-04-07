BMC Election 2022: Rs 27.10 lakh spent on demarcation of electoral wards, says RTI activist

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections are coming up in the next few days. All political parties are preparing for this. All political parties are trying to attract voters in different ways. The administration is also preparing for the elections. New wards have also been formed for the elections. However, for that ward structure, information has come to light that tax money of Mumbaikars has been squandered. The Maharashtra government has cancelled the ward delimitation process undertaken for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections 2022.

However, the Election Office has informed RTI activist Anil Galgali that the municipality has spent a total of Rs 27.10 lakh for demarcation of electoral wards. How can it cost so much for demarcation of electoral wards? This question is being raised.

How much for what work?

Anil Galgali, an RTI activist, had sought information from the BMC election office on the expenditure incurred in demarcation of electoral wards. The Election Office informed Anil Galgali that the Municipal Corporation has spent a total of Rs. 27.10 lakhs for demarcation of electoral wards.

According to Anil Galgali, that money was wasted on this unplanned process. Anil Gaglani, an RTI activist, alleged that the state government had cancelled the ward delimitation process and wasted Mumbaikars' tax revenue. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation is seen as a hen laying golden eggs. Because Mumbai Municipal Corporation has the highest revenue. This money comes from the tax money of ordinary Mumbaikars. It is now being criticized for spending their money like this.