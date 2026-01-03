BMC Election 2026: 1,700 Candidates Remain in Fray Across 227 Wards in Mumbai After 423 Nominations Withdrawn

A total of 423 nomination papers were withdrawn from 23 Returning Officer offices during the withdrawal period for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election on Friday, January 2, 2026. After the withdrawals, 1,700 candidates are set to contest the elections, including 821 women and 879 men.

Election symbols will be allotted from 11 am on Saturday, January 3. The final list of contesting candidates will also be published on the same day. As per the election schedule announced by the State Election Commission, a total of 11,391 nomination papers were distributed between Tuesday, December 23, 2025, and Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

By the last date for filing nominations on December 30, a total of 2,516 nomination papers were received. These were scrutinised on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, during which 164 nomination papers were rejected. The remaining 2,231 nominations were found valid.

As per the final tally, after scrutiny and withdrawals, 1,700 candidates remain in the fray across 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with 167 nominations rejected as invalid, 2,231 found valid, and 453 withdrawn. pic.twitter.com/2ZWGeg6IfW — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026

The deadline for withdrawal of candidature was Friday, January 2, 2026, between 11 am and 3 pm. During this period, 453 candidates withdrew, leaving 1,700 candidates in the fray. Election symbols will be allotted from 11 am on January 3, after which the final list of candidates will be officially released.