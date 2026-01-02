BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Share Stage, Outline Welfare-Driven Shiv Sena UBT-MNS Agenda for Mumbai

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Election 2026, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray jointly unveiled their alliance’s vision for Mumbai before party candidates at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Sharing the stage, the Thackeray cousins projected unity and outlined a development-focused agenda ahead of the civic polls scheduled for January 15. Aaditya Thackeray announced that a detailed manifesto would be released within the next two to three days. The alliance said its roadmap centres on social welfare, civic infrastructure, public services, and protecting Mumbai’s cultural identity.

Financial Support for Women – ‘Swabhiman Nidhi’

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance announced a monthly assistance scheme aimed at empowering women from vulnerable communities. Under the proposed ‘Swabhiman Nidhi’ initiative, women working as domestic helps and Koli women would receive Rs 1,500 every month. The scheme is designed on the lines of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides financial aid to eligible women across Maharashtra. The alliance said this support would help women meet basic household needs and enhance financial independence, especially for those engaged in informal and low-income occupations in Mumbai.

Subsidised Meals Through ‘Maa Saheb’ Kitchens

To address food affordability, the alliance announced the launch of ‘Maa Saheb’ kitchens, named in honour of Meenatai Thackeray. These kitchens will provide breakfast and lunch at a nominal cost of Rs 10, ensuring access to nutritious meals for the urban poor, workers and students. The initiative follows the model of the Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme and aims to expand affordable food options across the city. The leaders said the programme would help ease daily expenses for thousands of families struggling with Mumbai’s rising cost of living.

Protecting Marathi Identity and Affordable Housing

Aaditya Thackeray said the alliance is committed to preserving the “Mumbainess of Mumbai” by protecting its Marathi cultural identity. He stressed that development should not come at the cost of the city’s roots. The alliance promised focused efforts to provide affordable housing for Marathi-speaking residents if voted to power. Leaders said housing policies would prioritise local communities who have long contributed to Mumbai’s growth but are increasingly being pushed to the margins due to soaring real estate prices and redevelopment pressures.

Property Tax Relief and Parking Reforms

Offering relief to homeowners, the alliance promised to waive property tax on residential units measuring up to 700 square feet. This move is aimed at easing the financial burden on middle- and lower-income families. Alongside tax relief, the alliance proposed reforms in parking norms, especially in redeveloped buildings. It said new redevelopment projects would be required to provide at least one parking space per flat, a step intended to reduce roadside parking congestion and improve overall traffic management in Mumbai’s crowded neighbourhoods.

Public Transport and Healthcare Push

Aaditya Thackeray accused the current ruling dispensation of weakening Mumbai’s public transport system, particularly the BEST bus network. The alliance promised to reduce the minimum bus fare to Rs 5, introduce additional buses and expand routes to improve last-mile connectivity. On healthcare, the alliance pledged to establish five new medical colleges in BMC-run hospitals and strongly oppose any attempt to privatise public health services. The leaders said strengthening civic healthcare is crucial for affordable and accessible treatment for Mumbai residents.

Cancer Care, Education and Child Support

Amit Thackeray announced plans to set up a dedicated cancer hospital in Mumbai, emphasising the importance of early detection and timely treatment. Drawing from his personal experience as a cancer survivor, he said specialised care could save lives. On education, Aaditya Thackeray said BMC-run Mumbai Public Schools would offer schooling from junior kindergarten to Class 12. The alliance also promised to establish creches in every assembly segment to support working parents and ensure safe childcare facilities across the city.