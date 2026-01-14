BMC Election 2026: Aqua Line Metro to Run with Extended Timings on Polling Day - Check Details Here

Mumbai’s Aqua Line Metro will run with extended operational hours on January 15, 2026, in light of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The decision has been taken to ensure seamless transportation for polling officials, election staff, and other essential personnel deployed on duty throughout the city. To avoid delays and ease election-day travel, services on the Aqua Line will begin early in the morning and continue until late night. Metro authorities stated that the move is aimed at reducing road congestion and providing a reliable, time-efficient commuting option during the crucial polling process across Mumbai.

As per the revised schedule, Aqua Line Metro trains will operate from 5:00 am to 12:00 midnight on polling day. Services will be available from both terminal stations — Aarey JVLR in the western suburbs and Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai. The extended timetable is expected to benefit thousands of election-related workers who must report early and remain on duty until polling concludes. Officials believe longer operating hours will also help essential services personnel commute smoothly, ensuring uninterrupted civic operations and better crowd management during the BMC election.

🗳️ Metro rides made easy on Polling Day! 🚇

On 15 January 2026, special #MetroLine3 services will operate for voters and polling officers.



⏰ 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight



Cast your vote. Strengthen democracy. 🇮🇳✨



🗳️ मतदानासाठी मेट्रो तुमच्यासोबत! 🚇

१५ जानेवारी २०२६ रोजी… pic.twitter.com/nD8043mo8Y — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) January 14, 2026

Meanwhile, the state administration has declared a public holiday in municipal corporation areas to promote maximum voter participation in the civic polls. With voting scheduled for January 15, citizens will get the opportunity to exercise their democratic right without work-related constraints. The 2026 BMC elections are witnessing a highly competitive contest, with nearly 1,700 candidates in the fray. Polling will determine the fate of representatives for all 227 seats of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, while the counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for January 16.

Ahead of voting day, electors have been advised to verify key details before leaving their homes. Voters should check their respective ward numbers and confirm the exact location of their assigned polling booth to avoid confusion. Carrying at least one valid photo identity proof is mandatory for voting. Election officials stress that advance preparation will help reduce congestion at polling centres and ensure a smoother voting experience for everyone participating in the municipal elections. Voters are also encouraged to keep their voter slip ready, if available, as it assists polling staff in quickly locating names on the electoral roll. While presenting the voter slip is not compulsory, it helps speed up the verification process and reduces waiting time inside polling stations. Election authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with officials, follow guidelines, and cast their votes responsibly to ensure the peaceful and efficient conduct of the Mumbai civic elections.