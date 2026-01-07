BMC Election 2026: NCP Promises Property Tax Relief, Affordable Housing and AI-Based Traffic System

The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, presenting an ambitious roadmap to reshape Mumbai into a world-class, inclusive and progressive metropolis. Guided by the leadership of NCP national president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the party said its vision rests on the pillars of social justice, balanced development and transparent governance. Emphasising the ideological legacy of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar, the manifesto seeks to combine modern urban planning with equality-driven policies. The document was formally released by state party chief Sunil Tatkare, BMC election coordination head Nawab Malik and senior city leaders.

A major focus of the manifesto is large-scale infrastructure development aimed at easing daily commuting and boosting economic growth. The NCP has promised extensive upgrades of roads, bridges and flyovers, along with the construction of nearly 500 kilometres of new roads within five years. Key business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex, Worli and Mumbai’s eastern suburbs are proposed to be strengthened as employment hubs. Under the Smart City framework, the party plans to introduce artificial intelligence-based traffic signals while significantly expanding CCTV surveillance and public Wi-Fi facilities to improve safety, connectivity and traffic management across the city.

Addressing essential civic services, the manifesto assures uninterrupted, clean and free water supply for residents of old chawls and slum areas. A special ‘Jal Samrudh Nagar Abhiyan’ will be launched to enhance water conservation, streamline distribution systems and reduce leakages, with a long-term target of installing smart water meters citywide by 2030. On waste management, the NCP has proposed a ‘Zero Waste’ policy, alongside a ‘Waste Credit Certificate’ scheme to encourage household-level segregation. A dedicated river rejuvenation drive has also been promised to clean water bodies and curb flooding during monsoons.

Healthcare and education reforms form another key segment of the NCP’s civic agenda. The party plans to upgrade municipal hospitals into round-the-clock Arogya Kalyan Kendras equipped with telemedicine facilities, while health cards will be issued to all students studying in civic schools. In education, schools are to be modernised with digital classrooms and artificial intelligence-enabled learning tools. Every ward will get free study centres and career counselling facilities, and special schools for children with hearing and speech impairments are also proposed to ensure inclusive education across Mumbai.

Housing relief stands out as a major promise, with the NCP proposing a complete waiver of property tax for homes measuring up to 700 square feet. The party has committed to constructing one lakh affordable houses and expediting Slum Rehabilitation Authority projects to provide slum residents with ownership rights and essential amenities. Environmental measures include planting one million trees and promoting electric buses and CNG vehicles. Transport expansion through Metro and local trains, full Metro fare concessions for persons with disabilities, women’s safety initiatives, youth skill centres and job fairs collectively form the party’s appeal for a secure and prosperous Mumbai.