BMC Election 2026: Postal Ballot Boxes to Be Opened Only on Counting Day, Clarifies Civic Body

As per instructions issued by the State Election Commissioner, postal ballot boxes will be removed from the Strong Room only on the official counting day, January 16, along with the Electronic Voting Machines. The civic administration has clearly informed all Returning Officers that this procedure must be strictly followed. It has also been conveyed that candidates contesting the elections or their duly authorised representatives are required to be present at the designated time during the counting process. This directive aims to maintain transparency, ensure adherence to election norms, and avoid any confusion regarding the handling and movement of sensitive election materials.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation clarified on Thursday that a communication related to postal ballots, circulated on January 8, was sent inadvertently to all candidates by Returning Officer–21, who oversees Wards No. 200 to 206. The civic body acknowledged that the letter contained incorrect information regarding the handling of postal ballots. Upon realising the error, officials immediately withdrew the communication to prevent misunderstandings. The BMC further stated that corrective steps were taken promptly, and a revised letter with accurate instructions was issued to all concerned parties to ensure clarity and procedural compliance.

According to the revised and corrected instructions, postal ballot boxes will not be removed from the Strong Room at 3 pm on Thursday, as incorrectly stated in the withdrawn letter. Instead, the boxes will be taken out only on the official counting day, Friday, in line with the State Election Commission’s directions. The civic body also clarified that the ward-wise segregation of postal ballots will be carried out simultaneously during the counting process. These measures are intended to uphold election integrity and ensure a smooth, transparent counting procedure.