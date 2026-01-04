BMC Election 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Unveils People-Centric Manifesto 'Vachan Nama' for Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, who have reunited after nearly two decades of political estrangement, jointly released their manifesto titled Vachan Nama on Saturday for the upcoming Mumbai civic elections. The manifesto launch marks a significant moment in Maharashtra politics, given the long-standing rivalry between the two cousins. Presented ahead of the high-profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls scheduled for January 15, the document outlines a shared vision for Mumbai’s future. The leaders described the manifesto as a commitment placed “at the feet of the people,” signalling people-centric governance.

While unveiling the manifesto, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray projected their alliance as a combined force of “Shiv-Shakti,” aimed at safeguarding the rights of the Marathi manush and preserving Mumbai’s identity. They asserted that the partnership was formed not for political convenience but to address pressing civic concerns and counter what they described as growing centralisation of power. The leaders emphasised that Mumbai needs a leadership rooted in its culture, language and people. Their joint appearance and shared messaging underlined an attempt to present unity and strength ahead of a fiercely contested civic election.

Among the major promises in the manifesto are measures to improve affordability and social security for working-class communities. The alliance pledged affordable housing initiatives and announced the launch of a ‘Swabhiman Nidhi’ scheme for women working as domestic helps and for Koli women. Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries would receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. The proposal mirrors the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which supports women between the ages of 21 and 65. The leaders said such welfare schemes are essential to acknowledge and support women’s contribution to Mumbai’s economy.

The manifesto also focuses on food security, transport and civic infrastructure. The alliance announced plans to start ‘Maa Saheb’ kitchens, named after their grandmother Meenatai Thackeray, offering breakfast and lunch at a subsidised rate of Rs 10. Other proposals include waiving property tax on homes up to 700 square feet and revising parking norms to ensure one parking space per flat in redeveloped buildings. If elected, the alliance also plans to reduce the minimum public transport fare from Rs 10 to Rs 5 and add new buses and routes across the city.

Education and employment support form another key pillar of the manifesto. The alliance promised to expand BMC-run ‘Mumbai Public Schools’ to offer education from junior kindergarten to Class 12, strengthening access to quality public education. For gig economy workers, the manifesto proposes interest-free loans of Rs 25,000 to help them purchase e-bikes and improve livelihoods. During the launch, both leaders strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of eroding democratic processes. Uddhav Thackeray alleged that after “vote theft,” the BJP was now “stealing candidates” to engineer unopposed victories.