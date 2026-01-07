BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to Hold Joint Mega Rally at Shivaji Park on January 11

With only days remaining before the BMC Election 2026, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray are preparing to hold a joint public rally in Mumbai, according to sources. The event is scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park in Dadar on January 11, just four days before polling on January 15. The rally is aimed at consolidating support for their alliance and energising voters ahead of the crucial civic polls. Political observers see the move as a strategic push to demonstrate unity and strength at a decisive moment in the campaign.

The proposed rally marks a significant political development, as the Thackeray cousins were rivals until recently but are now campaigning together under a shared platform. Their joint outreach highlights a rare show of solidarity intended to counter the ruling alliance in Mumbai. This renewed partnership follows the release of a common manifesto that outlines mutual priorities and a shared vision for the city’s development. Earlier, both leaders focused on visiting local party offices, or shakhas, but have now opted for a large public gathering to amplify their message citywide.

As part of intensified grassroots campaigning, Raj Thackeray toured several MNS shakhas in Malad, urging voters to back candidates from the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS–NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) alliance. Simultaneously, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and MNS leader Amit Thackeray conducted visits in Kalina, engaging with party workers and residents. Uddhav Thackeray also carried out similar shakha visits across Mumbai, emphasising direct voter interaction. Party leaders say this dual approach of local outreach and mass mobilisation will continue as polling day approaches.