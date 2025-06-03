BMC Elections 2025: Congress to Contest Civic Polls Alone

The Congress has decided to contest the upcoming crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls solely, as per the FPJ report citing trusted sources. The party's decision comes after the Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed its intention to form an alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) to contest alone or make an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is the future decision. In the past, it was believed that both cousins, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, would fight the upcoming civic body polls together. However, no official confirmation has been made by the parties.

Predicting this, a senior Congress party leader from Mumbai said that regardless of whether the Shiv Sena (UBT) contests alone or joins forces with the MNS, Congress must formulate its own strategy. A Congress party meeting was held on May 13 to discuss the upcoming civic body polls in Maharashtra. The discussion centred on the functioning of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) and the leadership style of its president, Varsha Gaikwad.

Both the Maharashtra state Congress unit and the Mumbai Congress are in two minds whether to await Shiv Sena UBT decision or to proceed with their own plans. Although the Congress does not want to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), it has no time to wait for UBT’s decision, party sources told FPBJ.

After controversy over the civic body polls in the state, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi summoned prominent leaders from Mumbai. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ramesh Chennithala, and KC Venugopal attended the meeting. The meeting centred on Gaikwad's working style, as she represents Mumbai North Central in the Lok Sabha. Sources said her decision-making, programmes, and priorities also came under sharp attack.