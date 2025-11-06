BMC Elections 2025: SC, ST and BCC Seat Draw Set; Civic Poll Preparations Intensify

The State Election Commission has initiated the process for the 2025 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) general elections by announcing a programme to conduct the draw of lots for reserved seats. The reservation will apply to categories including Scheduled Caste (Women), Scheduled Tribe (Women), Backward Class of Citizens (General), Backward Class of Citizens (Women), and General (Women). A draft reservation list will be published for public scrutiny, and citizens will be allowed to submit objections and suggestions. These will be accepted from November 14 to November 20, 2025, at designated municipal offices, ahead of finalising the ward-wise reservation structure.

🔹For the General Elections of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - 2025, a programme is being announced for conducting the draw of lots for the reservation of seats under the following categories: Scheduled Caste (Women), Scheduled Tribe (Women), Backward Class of… pic.twitter.com/VaCxeaGkdO — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 6, 2025

State Election Commissioner Vijay Waghmare also announced that civic polls across Maharashtra will begin on December 2, with elections scheduled for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar parishads in the first phase. Two additional phases will follow for 32 zilla parishads, 336 panchayat samitis, and 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai’s BMC. First-phase polls in the Mumbai region will cover Uran, Roha, Karjat, Alibag, Pen, Ambernath, Matheran, Dahanu, Palghar, and Chiplun. Many civic bodies have been functioning without elected representatives for over three years due to Covid-related delays and court cases regarding OBC quota and ward restructuring.

The model code of conduct is now active in regions going to polls, preventing new policy decisions that may influence voters. The announcement comes amid opposition protests alleging irregularities in the voter list dated July 1 and seeking postponement. Waghmare stated that no injustice will be done to any voter or political party and that elections must conclude by January 31 in compliance with a Supreme Court directive. He clarified that the SEC cannot add or remove names from the voter list, which is prepared by the Election Commission of India. Duplicate entries have been flagged with two stars. VVPAT machines will not be used, and voters can verify their names through a mobile application or at mahasecvoterlist.in.