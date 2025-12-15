BMC Elections 2026: Cryptic 'Marathi Manoos' Posters Surface Across Mumbai Ahead of Civic Polls

On the same day the Maharashtra State Election Commission announced long-overdue municipal corporation polls, delayed by over three years, mysterious posters appeared in several Mumbai neighbourhoods, reported NDTV. Displayed prominently in areas such as Girgaon and Dadar, the posters carried emotionally worded appeals directed at the city’s Marathi-speaking residents. The timing of their appearance, coinciding with the election announcement, drew immediate political attention. The messages focused on identity and mobilisation, creating a charged atmosphere ahead of the civic elections and sparking debate over their intent and the groups behind the sudden public outreach.

One poster put up in Girgaon urged, “Marathi people, wake up, the night is stormy. This is a fight for your very existence,” while another in Dadar declared, “Wake up Marathi people, Save Mumbai,” reported NDTV. Though the posters carried no party names, symbols or official signatures, their language was widely seen as political messaging ahead of the polls. Workers linked to the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena were behind the campaign, highlighting their long-standing Marathi-first narrative before voting, reported NDTV.

Mumbai is scheduled to vote on January 15, with counting to take place on January 16, 2026.

Defending the posters, MNS leader Yashwant Killedar said there was nothing objectionable about the messages. He argued that voters choosing to unite and express their sentiments democratically before an election should not be viewed as inappropriate or controversial, reported NDTV.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have not formally announced an alliance, political observers believe the two parties are likely to contest the civic polls together across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reported NDTV. Responding to these developments, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the ruling alliance remained confident. He stated that the BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, would ally in most areas, while the BJP and NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, would partner in some regions.

Addressing opposition strategies, Fadnavis said discrepancies in voter lists would be resolved through a Special Intensive Revision and should not delay elections, reported NDTV. He added that opposition alliances would not impact the ruling front’s prospects, citing development work and sustained focus on Marathi welfare. Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said decisions on alliances would be taken by local leaders. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Congress has already launched an independent campaign, criticising both the Shiv Sena–MNS combine and the BJP-led alliance for relying on identity-based politics.