BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Police on High Alert Ahead of Civic Polls, Over 28,000 Personnel Deployed

In view of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Mumbai Police have put in place unprecedented security arrangements for polling on January 15 and counting of votes on January 16. More than 28,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city on both days to ensure that the voting and counting processes are conducted peacefully.

The security plan has been implemented under the guidance of the Mumbai Police Commissioner and under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) to maintain law and order during polling and counting. According to Mumbai Police, the deployment will include 10 Additional Commissioners of Police, 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 84 Assistant Commissioners of Police, along with over 3,000 police officers and more than 25,000 police constables on ground duty.

In addition, SRPF platoons, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), RCP platoons and Home Guards have been deployed in sensitive and critical areas across the city. The police administration has stated that strict monitoring will be carried out at all levels to ensure that the electoral process remains peaceful, fair and secure.

Citizens have been urged to immediately contact the emergency helpline numbers 100 or 112 in case of any untoward incident. Mumbai Police will remain on high alert throughout the election period, with enhanced vigilance in every police division of the city.