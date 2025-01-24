BMC Implements New Plan to Curb Encroachments Across Mumbai

Mumbai– In an important move to tackle encroachments in the Mumbai metropolitan area (MMR), Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has directed concerned authorities to develop a comprehensive system for effective control and removal of encroachments. The directive was issued during a meeting of the Anti-Encroachment Committee, which was chaired by Bhushan Gagarani, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of BMC, at the BMC headquarters on January 24.

The meeting, which focused on reviewing actions against encroachments, saw the presence of key officials from various relevant authorities, including the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners from different BMC zones, representatives from Mhada, Central Railway, Western Railway, Police, Salt Works, and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority.

During the meeting, Dr. Joshi stressed the need for all agencies to comply with the instructions of the Supreme Court regarding encroachments. She called for an integrated system to address the encroachments on lands under the jurisdiction of different agencies across Mumbai. She further stressed that these agencies should follow the BMC’s model and establish a digital system for tracking and resolving encroachment issues.

Dr. Joshi also highlighted the importance of timely action on transferring vacant reserved lands in line with the Development Plan-2034. She raised concerns about unauthorised construction on the upper floors of buildings for repairs and directed authorities to prioritize measures to prevent such encroachments.

In addition, Dr. Joshi instructed that all anti-encroachment actions be properly documented and submitted to the Municipal Commissioner for regular review. She also stressed the importance of police assistance during operations, ensuring adequate security, and called for a time-bound action plan to prevent unauthorized constructions.