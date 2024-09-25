BMC Implements Stringent Measures to Safeguard Public Health, Amid Rising Pollution

In light of rising air pollution levels and its potential impact on public health, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a new set of stringent measures to tackle the issue. During a meeting held on September 24, 2024, at BMC headquarters, Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani directed the city's administrative offices to take immediate steps to curb air pollution by implementing standardized operating procedures and localized action plans.

To ensure proper implementation, the BMC has appointed coordination officers in each administrative ward. These officers will be responsible for overseeing the enforcement of pollution control measures, monitoring construction sites, and ensuring adherence to regulations. Commissioner Gagrani emphasized the need for strict supervision and timely action to manage environmental risks, especially ahead of the upcoming winter months when air quality tends to deteriorate further.

The meeting, themed "Environmental Change: The Need for Green Strategies", brought together top officials, including Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Commissioner (City), and Deputy Commissioners from various departments. It also involved representatives from environmental organizations, who highlighted the need for a cohesive effort to reduce pollution levels across the city.

Dr. Joshi noted that past trends indicate worsening air quality during the winter season, making it crucial for the city to prepare in advance. She urged the immediate acceleration of air pollution control initiatives. Deputy Commissioner Minesh Pimple stressed the importance of cracking down on open garbage burning, the use of wood as fuel, and non-compliant construction activities.

With increasing reports of poor air quality days, the BMC is also encouraging citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices at the individual level. This coordinated approach aims to ensure cleaner air for all, safeguarding both public health and the environment in Mumbai.