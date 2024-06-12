BMC Instructs Officials to Report Unauthorized Digging Following Cable Theft in Matunga

After a theft of copper cables belonging to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Matunga (East) last month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has directed assistant commissioners in ward offices to immediately file police complaints if unauthorized excavations are found in their areas. The municipal corporation has also informed all other authorities in the Mumbai metropolitan area to report such incidents to the police.

Last month, unknown individuals dug up the footpath on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Matunga (East) and stole cables. In response, BMC filed a police complaint on May 17, while MTNL lodged a complaint at the Matunga Police Station on May 30.The unauthorized excavation caused damage to the properties of both BMC and MTNL. With the onset of the rainy season, BMC has undertaken the task of repairing the footpath to avoid inconvenience to local residents. The civic body has taken serious note of the incident and directed all assistant commissioners in divisional offices to immediately file police complaints if any unauthorized excavations are found in their respective areas.

MTNL had laid cables beneath the footpath, managed by BMC, to serve customers in Dadar and Matunga. After receiving numerous complaints about disrupted telephone services, MTNL initiated an investigation, revealing that the sidewalk near the bus stop on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road had been tampered with, resulting in the theft of a 103-meter-long cable containing copper valued at Rs 678,000. MTNL filed a formal complaint with the Matunga Police Station regarding the theft. BMC had already filed a police complaint about the matter on May 17, requesting action against those responsible for damaging municipal property. Additionally, F North Ward Assistant Commissioner Chakrapani Alle wrote a letter to the police on June 11, requesting increased police patrols at night in the area.