BMC Launches Major Crackdown on Illegal Hotels and Guesthouses In Kurla After Baba Siddique's Murder

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up efforts to dismantle unauthorized accommodations in Kurla, targeting 120 hotels, guesthouses, and lodgings primarily in Saki Naka, Asalpha, and along LBS Road. Officials expressed heightened concerns regarding safety, emphasizing that unregistered individuals could represent significant risks. According to a Hindustan Times report, this crackdown follows a troubling incident involving the shooters of former MLA Baba Siddique, who had reportedly stayed in an illegal lodging for nearly a month, intensifying security worries in the region.

The BMC’s actions come as these unauthorized establishments have increasingly become havens for individuals lacking proper documentation, rendering Kurla susceptible to illicit activities. To combat this issue, the civic body has implemented strict measures, including the disconnection of essential services such as drainage, gas, electricity, and water supply to these properties. “These hotels, often located near the airport, exploit their proximity and frequently advertise online to attract guests,” explained a civic official from the L ward.

In addition to utility cut-offs, the operation involves seizing movable property, including beds and furnishings. The official clarified that these establishments do not have the required approvals from the building proposals and factories department, leaving them with no legal grounds to contest the actions. This marks the first instance of the BMC executing such extreme measures, including service disconnections, against unauthorized lodgings in the area.

“The ward is particularly at risk, and while we routinely seize property from these establishments, this level of enforcement is unprecedented,” the official remarked. The crackdown highlights ongoing concerns regarding safety and security associated with illegal hotels.