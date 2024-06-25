BMC Opens Free 'Open Library' at Nanalal D. Mehta Garden in Matunga

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opened a free "Open Library" in the open space under the Nanalal D. Mehta bridge in Matunga. Citizens and students will have free access to books for reading at this new facility. Dr. Prithviraj Chauhan, assistant commissioner of F North Ward, inaugurated the library on June 25 in the presence of representatives from the Gabula Foundation and the Inner Wheel organization. A large number of citizens and students attended the event.

The BMC developed the Nanalal D. Mehta Garden in 2016, inspired by the Narmada Parikrama. This is the first garden in Mumbai developed under a bridge. Covering approximately 6,034 square meters, the garden includes a 900-meter-long walkway, designated areas for yoga and seating, and ornamental trees planted around the area.

The new "Open Library" houses various literary books, biographies of notable personalities, general knowledge books, and books on sports, among other topics. Currently, there are 132 books available for reading at this location. Citizens can take books from the shelves and read them on the spot. The library will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Assistant Commissioner Chauhan has appealed to citizens and students to take advantage of this facility, which aims to enhance the habit of reading and gaining knowledge while also providing recreation and entertainment.