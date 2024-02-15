BMC Shoulders Rs. 4,027 Crore Dahisar-Bhayander Elevated Line After MMRDA Refuses its Share in the Cost

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have to bear the cost of the Dahisar West to Bhayander West elevated line, which is part of the extension of the coastal road. It is learned that the MMRDA has refused to share in the cost, in a way, to the civic body. As a result, the BMC, which is already burdened with many project costs, will have to bear the burden of more costs.

The MMRDA had taken up the work of an elevated road connecting the western areas of Mumbai city from Kandarpada, Link Road, Dahisar West to Subhash Chandra Bose Park in Bhayander West. But they didn't take the project forward. The BMC limits are 1,480 metres long and the Mira-Bhayander municipal limits are 3,100 metres. It is 45 meters wide. The first tender was floated, But it was canceled. A second tender was then floated and the contract was awarded to L&T. The contract is worth Rs 4,027 crore.

When the civic body informed the MMRDA about the cost, it informed the civic body of its inability to pay the cost of the project. Originally, the project was to be implemented by MMRDA. However, the state government had directed that the project should be implemented by the civic body and the MMRDA should bear the cost for the civic body. However, now the civic body will have to bear the entire burden of the cost.

A provision of Rs 31,000 crore this year:

The civic body is implementing various projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore. For this, a provision of Rs 31,774 crore has been made in this year's budget. The civic body has chalked out a six-point programme keeping in mind the need for large funds for projects and revenue growth. Apart from this, the target is to raise Rs 21,000 crore through property development.

The 3.5 km elevated route includes:

The construction of the Dahisar-Bhayander link road is expected to be completed in 42 months. Six months have been considered to get permissions for the project.

The project will include a 3.5-km elevated road within the BMC limits, while the MMRDA will refund the cost of the project in Mira-Bhayander limits to the civic body.