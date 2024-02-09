BMC to Institute Separate Department to Action Against Pollution Related Offences

Mumbai: A separate environment and climate change department will be set up in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A sub-engineer will be appointed for coordination in each ward and necessary staff, including the chief engineer. The proposal in this regard has been approved at the deputy commissioner level and work on the department will start immediately after the approval of the commissioner.

In 2005, the deputy commissioner environment and solid waste management department was created in the municipality, while in 2016, the environment department and solid waste management department of the civic body were working through a single deputy commissioner. However, after the division was split in 2016, a separate deputy commissioner was appointed. However, out of the employees under both departments, the environment department was not given a single employee, while about 40,000 employees were included under the deputy commissioner of the solid waste management department.

The responsibility of the environment department has increased The environment department of the municipality plays an important role in the conservation of the environment; However, it has been learnt that the civic body's environment department is in charge of a single officer. An environment department official has a clerk and the other staff is from the solid waste management department. So how will Mumbai be pollution-free as the environment department, which is struggling to protect the environment, is under work stress? That's the question being asked.

The manpower will be:

A Chief Engineer of the Department of the Environment.

Two Deputy Chief Engineers.

Three executive engineers.

Assistant Engineer for all seven zones.

Sub-engineer in the ward for coordination.

The department's focus is on those who break the rules:

Department-wise inspections are underway to control pollution. The newly formed department will be directed to take necessary measures to protect the environment in the ongoing works.

