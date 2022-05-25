BMC under construction: Court refuses to grant immediate relief to Rana couple

MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana have been denied bail by a court in an illegal construction case in Khar. The Municipal Corporation had received a complaint that the Rana couple had illegally constructed a flat in Khar. After that, the corporation had issued a notice to the Rana couple. Dindoshi court has also issued orders to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The Dindoshi Court in Goregaon, Mumbai today disposed of a petition filed by the Rana couple against the notice of the Municipal Corporation. At this time, the court directed the Rana couple to seek Ritsar Daad from the municipality for regularizing the construction of Khar residence. Mumbai Municipal Corporation has also directed that a decision should be taken on the application of Rana couple within a month. The court has directed the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) not to take any action against Rana for two weeks. The court also said that the Rana couple could file a legal challenge in the court during this period.

Ravi Rana's flat is on the eighth floor of Lavi building in Khar area. Ravi Rana has made some internal changes in his house in addition to the approved layout. The balcony of this house is extended. Mumbai Municipal Corporation has objected to this increased construction. A show cause notice was issued to the Rana couple by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. A team of Mumbai Municipal Corporation had inspected Ravi Rana's house in Khar on May 4.

The Rana couple had announced against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that they would call Hanuman Chalisa on Matoshri, his residence. After that, there was a conflict between Shiv Sena and Rana couple. Police later arrested the Rana couple. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation had issued a notice to the Rana couple in connection with the illegal construction.