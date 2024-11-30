Bollywood Actor Sharad Kapoor Accused of Misconduct; Woman Alleges Attempted Sexual Assault at His Residence

Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor, known for his roles in films like Tamanna, Dastak, Trishakti, Josh, and Iski Topi Uske Sar, finds himself in legal trouble as a young woman has accused him of misconduct. According to the complainant, Kapoor invited her to his residence under the pretense of a meeting, where he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman claims she connected with Sharad Kapoor through Facebook and later communicated via video calls. During these conversations, Kapoor allegedly expressed his interest in meeting her to discuss work-related matters. Subsequently, she was provided a location over the phone and was asked to visit Kapoor’s office in Khar. However, upon arriving, she realized the location was his residence, not an office.

The complainant detailed the incident, stating that upon reaching Kapoor's third-floor apartment, he called her into his bedroom, where he was found sitting unclothed. Startled by the situation, she reportedly requested him to put on clothes, but Kapoor allegedly made inappropriate advances, including asking for a kiss and a hug. When she resisted, Kapoor allegedly tried to force himself on her. The woman managed to push him away and fled the scene.

The complainant, who identifies herself as an actress and producer, has filed a complaint with the police. Following her statement, a case has been registered against Sharad Kapoor under various sections, including Section 74(Assault or use of criminal force against a woman),75(Harassment of a woman against her will) and 79(Use of derogatory language against a woman) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

Sharad Kapoor, a prominent name in the 90s, has worked alongside Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh and Govinda in Kyunki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta.