Bomb Threat at Anant-Radhika Wedding: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Engineer From Gujarat for Post on Social Media
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 16, 2024 02:38 PM2024-07-16T14:38:44+5:302024-07-16T14:38:51+5:30
The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday, July 16, arrested a 32-year-old engineer from Gujarat's Vadodara over his suspicious post ...
The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday, July 16, arrested a 32-year-old engineer from Gujarat's Vadodara over his suspicious post on social media about a bomb threat at the wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre in BKC last week.
According to the reports, the accused was identified as Viral Shah, a resident of Vadodara. "He was nabbed this morning by the Mumbai police's crime branch from his residence in Gujarat," the police official said.
Open in app
The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a man from Gujarat who had posted a suspicious post about a bomb threat at the wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani. A man named Viral Shah wrote in a social media post that it is coming to my mind that if a bomb explodes at…— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2024