Bomb Threat at Anant-Radhika Wedding: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Engineer From Gujarat for Post on Social Media

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday, July 16, arrested a 32-year-old engineer from Gujarat's Vadodara over his suspicious post on social media about a bomb threat at the wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre in BKC last week.

According to the reports, the accused was identified as Viral Shah, a resident of Vadodara. "He was nabbed this morning by the Mumbai police's crime branch from his residence in Gujarat," the police official said.